Aleta Stephens voted tops by customers in real estate awards

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ALETA Stephens, Principal of Cardow & Partners in Coffs Harbour has won Agent of the Year in both Coffs Harbour’s Suburb and City categories.

Rather than being judged by industry peers, the Awards are calculated based on the verified reviews that customers provide on the RateMyAgent website.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Buying one’s home is, for many of us, the most expensive item we buy ourselves in our lifetime and being voted as the number one real estate agent “confirms people are happy with what I do” in making that important purchase, Aleta told News Of The Area.

“I grew up in a home of tradies and worked for a local builder when I was young, but it wasn’t until I met and married my husband who is a builder and we did a lot of buying, renovating and selling that I decided a career in real estate was what I wanted.

“You meet some really lovely people and the joy from both the vendors and buyers when you achieve wonderful outcomes for them is just so rewarding.

“When it comes to feeling emotions along the path, there are the good and bad like in most industries.

“From probate sales to divorced couples to the joy of first home buyers, there are a lot of different hats that you wear but no matter which circumstance it’s about ensuring that all parties are happy with the end result.

“I am known to not be able to say ‘no’ but in a customer focused industry I think it is important to be available.

“I also believe my success is from the knowledge I have gained from my husband, his assistance at times fixing things and generally just caring.

“I go by the motto ‘treat people like you would like to be treated’ and I like to make somebody’s day by doing something nice.

“It’s as simple as that.”

Aleta’s daughter Whitney Stephens, Assistant Agent at Cardow & Partners, told News Of The Area, “Mum has been a mentor for everything I have achieved in my life so far; she has always been there to support, teach and guide me.

“I grew up from a young age listening to her on the phone on car trips and watching what she does, and I think this is what made me choose a career in real estate.

“Mum has always been very busy with her job, but she has always had my back as well as the other colleagues and would drop anything to help.

“Mum has always gone above and beyond for her clients, and I think all of this has helped me become who I am today.”

RateMyAgent Agent of the Year Awards are in their eighth year, and over that time Aleta has won seven awards.

“The RateMyAgent Agent of the Year Awards are the only awards which use verified customer reviews and feedback, so they’re an honest gauge of the customer service an agent has provided,” said RateMyAgent CEO and co-founder Mark Armstrong.