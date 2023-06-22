All Creatures Great and Small art exhibition opens at Showground Gallery

THE ‘All Creatures Great and Small’ annual members exhibition of the Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group (CHCAG) opens on Sunday 25 June at the Showground Gallery.

The official opening and awards ceremony will be held at 2pm on opening day.



This annual favourite is a very popular exhibition for CHCAG members, gallery visitors, and animal- and art-lovers alike, featuring artworks across the group’s many disciplines: acrylics, watercolours, pastels, printmaking, calligraphy, porcelain, and more.

“We’re very grateful to the C.ex Group for their support through the Club Grants scheme, along with Pacific Vetcare, and other sponsors yet to be finalised, so we can continue to reward and recognise artists for their work,” CHCAG President Sue Roberts told News Of The Area.

“Every year it’s great to see not only the number of entries submitted but the artists’ imagination, skill, and techniques on display too.

“It’s been great to have a hanging artwork created by some of the Coffs Calligraphers as part of the exhibition, too.

“It’s a very whimsical piece, sure to delight the viewer.”

The identity of the judge and the prize winners will be announced at the opening.

“We like to keep it as much under wraps as possible so it’s a surprise for the winners and attendees.”

There is also a People’s Choice award, the winner of which will be announced at the opening of the next exhibition.

“So please do call into Coffs’ Showground Gallery, see what’s on display, and remember to vote for your favourite artwork; winning a People’s Choice is a wonderful validation of the appeal of an artist’s work,” said Sue.

Entry to the exhibition opening is by donation.

There will be light refreshments provided.

All Creatures Great and Small is on display until Wednesday 9 August.

The Gallery is open Monday to Saturday, from 10am to 2pm, with free entry.

All artworks by the local artists are for sale.

For more information, check out the Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group’s website or Facebook page, email CHCAG@icloud.com or phone 0421 023 360.

By Andrea FERRARI