‘All One Under The Sun’ Festival A Huge Success

THE ‘All One under the Sun’ event held at the Coffs Harbour Botanic Gardens last Sunday, was advertised as a family-friendly, whole-of-community, cross-cultural event, and it was all of those.

There was an amazing array of diverse cultures, music, dance and great food.

There were short films, workshops and plenty for kids to do.

The community responded with hundreds of people picnicking, dancing, eating and having a great time.

Coffs Harbour showed what an amazingly diverse and inclusive community it is.

By Andrew VIVIAN