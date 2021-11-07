All voters able to vote early at upcoming Local Government Elections

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Coast residents are being encouraged to vote early at the upcoming local government election, with all voters now eligible to vote before the Saturday 4 December election day and expanded eligibility for postal voting.

NSW Electoral Commissioner John Schmidt said that in response to COVID-19 all voters are able to vote early in person, postal voting eligibility has been expanded and for voters meeting strict eligibility criteria, iVote, the Commission’s technology-assisted online and telephone voting platform will be available at local council elections for the first time.



“Local Government elections will be held on 4 December but there are also several ways voters can get their vote in ahead of that date,” Mr Schmidt said.

“Voter safety is paramount, as is ensuring every eligible elector in NSW has a chance to have their voice heard.

“For the first time all voters are eligible to vote in person at any time during the two-week voting period when a polling place is open.”

Early voting or pre-poll is available from Monday 22 November to Friday 3 December 2021, and any person enrolled to vote may vote by pre-poll.

Recent amendments to the Local Government Act 1993 and Local Government (General) Regulation 2021 mean that voters will have a longer period in which to apply for, receive and return postal voting packs.

Postal vote applications opened on Tuesday 26 October, and postal votes must be received by 6pm on 17 December.

You may be eligible to use iVote (online voting option) at this election if you are blind or have low vision, are unable to vote without assistance or have difficulty voting at a polling place because you have a disability or have difficulties reading, are a silent elector, applied for a postal vote but did not receive your postal ballot papers before 5pm on 26 November 2021, live more than 20 kilometres from a polling place, or will not be within your council area during election day.

iVote applications and voting opens on Monday 22 November and closes on Saturday 4 December.

All polling places will be run in line with COVID-safe election guidelines including physical distancing, mask wearing, single-use pens and queue management.

Signage and staff will direct voters to check in and comply with NSW Health advice.

Voters are encouraged to visit https://www.elections.nsw.gov.au/ for the most up-to-date information and keep up to date with the latest NSW Health advice.

By Emma DARBIN