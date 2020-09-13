Amaroo, Deer Vale via Dorrigo is on the market with Ray White Rural Dorrigo & Bellingen

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Amaroo, Deer Vale via Dorrigo

One of the larger properties in the Dorrigo area, Amaroo carried 350 breeders plus weaners through 2019, one of the driest on record.



Previously operating as a dairy Amaroo is suitable for breeding, backgrounding or conversion back to a dairy with extensive pasture improvements carried out over the last five years.

Being 446.12 hectares or 1,102.37 acres the majority of the farm is gently undulating red basalt country with long term average annual rainfall of 80 inches.

Permanent water is available with numerous springs plus frontage to Deer Park Creek and 7 megalitre spring fed dam.

Current regulations allow for 62.44 megalitres of total storage.

Infrastructure is second to none including multiple sheds plus 450 head steel cattle yards, with pneumatic controls plus covered work area.

A second smaller set of yards is at the southern end of the property and the majority of fencing is new in the last five years.

The 4 bedroom main homestead is recently renovated with northern aspect and views over the property.

There are also two cottages suitable for renovation.

In close proximity to the cattle markets of the New England, you are still an easy drive to the coast, Coffs Harbour and airport.

With a rare combination of scale, basalt soils and high rainfall there are no other properties in the Dorrigo area to compare to Amaroo.

Rory Birt (0403 913 527) & John O’Leary (0412 948 700) Offers invited, Ray White Rural Dorrigo & Bellingen.