‘Amazing’ season as Coffs Harbour Comets players scoop awards

COFFS Harbour Comets players Nathan Curry and Jessica Moore have scooped the top points scorer awards for the 2021 Tooheys New Group 2 competition.

Comets kicker Nathan Curry was the top points scorer in men’s first grade and Jessica Moore took out all three scoring awards for the Ladies League Tag; winning top scorer, top try scorer and best and fairest in a triumphant season for the undefeated ladies.

Although the league applied for an exemption to the community sports ban to play finals it was ultimately unsuccessful and the Coffs Harbour Comets were declared minor premiers of the Ladies Tag competition and the Grafton Ghosts declared minor premiers of men’s first grade with the Comets finishing in second place.

Despite missing the opportunity to play finals, Jessica Moore hailed the season as amazing and paid tribute to her teammates.

“This season has been nothing but amazing for the Comets, for the girls to go undefeated is a huge achievement although we are all devastated we couldn’t finish the season and compete for the grand final, we will show up next year and go again.

“I couldn’t have got any of those awards without my teammates, they’re the ones who give me the ball and push hard alongside me in every training session and game day.

“I am proud of myself for achieving them of course but without the team I wouldn’t have them.

“I would like to thank our coaches Scott Street and Wayne Cowgill for everything they’ve done through the season and Steve Gooley for going above and beyond for us girls,” said Jessica.

After a shaky start to the season, the men’s first grade improved as the season progressed as top scorer Nathan Curry explained.

“This year we struggled early on with structured football, it took us until round two to have worked it out, then we were full of confidence for the rest of the year.

“It was hard, we had so many different players playing out of position and not having the same blokes week in and week out.

“Overall we had a great bunch of blokes and were disappointed the season ended, the award is always great to win, I have won it a few times now,” said Nathan.

By David WIGLEY