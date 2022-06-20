Amendments made to the ‘Planning Matters to be Reported to Council’ Policy

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AMENDMENTS have been made to the ‘Planning Matters to be Reported to Council Policy’.

Following the recent Council meeting on 14 June, it was resolved that Council endorse the revised policy.



The policy continues to ensure the Mayor and Councillors are provided with the opportunity for input into the progression and or determination of various planning matters.

The notable amendment throughout the policy was that signatories can be obtained either by formal signature or email, adapting to the evolving digital society.

The Mayor/Councillors may also withdraw their support for calling a planning matter to Council via email at any time, prior to being included in the Council business paper.

Councillor Leah Anderson moved a further amendment to the policy which changed section 3.4, which would have required three signatories to support the reporting of a planning matter to Council, to only require two of the Councillors/Mayor to support the reporting of a matter.

Councillor Anderson’s amendment was supported by herself, Cr Arnott, Cr Francis, Cr Kafer, Cr Tucker and Cr Wells, with Mayor Palmer, Cr Bailey, Cr Doohan and Cr Dunkley against the motion.

The policy will now be placed on public exhibition for a period of 28 days and should no submissions be received, the policy be adopted without a further report to Council.

By Tara CAMPBELL