Ampcontrol win Charge On Innovation Challenge

PORT Stephens based Ampcontrol has found success in a global challenge searching for solutions to decarbonise mining operations.

Ampcontrol and Tritium’s (Australia) joint challenge entry was selected as a winner from more than 80 submissions from around the world to the Charge On Innovation Challenge.



In total, eight submissions have been selected to progress.

The global challenge, launched by BHP, Vale and Rio Tinto, sought to accelerate the commercialisation of effective solutions for charging large electric haul trucks while simultaneously demonstrating there is an emerging market for these solutions in mining.

The eight innovators selected are Ampcontrol and Tritium (Australia), ABB, BluVeinXL, DB Engineering and Consulting with Echion Technologies, Hitachi, Shell Consortium, Siemens Off-board power supply, and 3ME Technology.

The joint submission from Ampcontrol and Tritium (Australia) is an end-to-end mining haul truck battery swap solution that is fully automated, relocatable, scalable, and cell agnostic.

In a drive-in/drive-out recharging station, an autonomous transfer robot swaps batteries in 90 seconds, significantly reducing safety risks and increasing productivity by excluding personnel from the swap process.

On receiving the news of its winning solution, Ampcontrol Managing Director and CEO Rod Henderson said, “Technological breakthroughs are vital to our decarbonisation journey as we work toward zero emissions.

“Collaborative partnerships with organisations such as Tritium are critical to our research and development as they bring together innovative thinkers to deliver safer, cleaner, electrically operated solutions to the mining industry.”

Focused on the sustainability of our environment, Ampcontrol and Tritium worked together to pitch for the challenge to help find a joint solution they believe can change the shape of the mining haul cycle forever.

“We are immensely thrilled to be named as one of the winning solutions in what has been a very comprehensive and competitive worldwide challenge.

“The backing by BHP, Rio Tinto and Vale of our winning solution acknowledges both Ampcontrol and Tritium as pioneers in innovative global energy solutions that can disrupt and revolutionise the mining industry,“ added Rod Henderson.

BHP’s Group Procurement Officer James Agar said, “The truly global nature of the final eight technology innovators selected, from across industries, demonstrates the level of interest that exists to work closely with the mining industry seeking solutions to decarbonise mining fleets.

“The Charge On Innovation Challenge is a great example of the current collaborative work being done to reimagine traditional models and relationships, which will enable innovative solutions to be designed, tested, and implemented, fast-tracking the adoption of new technology.”

The Charge On Innovation Challenge was launched in 2021 and invited vendors and technology innovators from around the world and across industries, to collaborate with the mining industry to present novel electric truck charging solutions.

The Challenge received interest from over 350 companies across nineteen industries, with over 80 companies submitting expressions of interest (EOI).

21 companies were then invited to present a detailed pitch of their solution.

The final eight were chosen from these 21 companies.

Rio Tinto’s Chief Technical Officer Mark Davies said, “With this group of innovators, we’re taking another step in the right direction towards changing the way haul truck systems operate in the mining sector.

“Through collaborations like this, where we all come together to create change, we can drive long-term benefits for our industry and the environment.

“We know we have a role to play in helping solve the global climate challenge.

“We’re looking at how we can make changes across our business to reduce our carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2030.

“Initiatives like the Charge On Innovation Challenge can help us reach our targets.”

The companies worked together with the founding patrons – BHP, Rio Tinto, and Vale – and sixteen other mining companies to accelerate the commercialisation of interoperable solutions that can safely deliver electricity to large battery-electric off-road haul trucks – reducing emissions while enhancing mine productivity.

Diesel-powered haul truck fleets are responsible for up to 80 percent of a mine’s emissions, but electrifying them requires charging systems capable of delivering energy at unprecedented power levels during operations.

The truly global challenge saw the eight winning solution concepts from Australia, Switzerland, Japan, Denmark, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and North America.

Vale´s CEO Eduardo Bartolomeo said, “It is with great pride that we announce the winners of this Challenge who have presented solutions that promise to disrupt the sector.

“The decarbonisation challenge is so extensive that the mining industry cannot tackle it alone, but with partnerships such as these, we hope to reach this goal, for ourselves, for our communities, and our planet.”

Ampcontrol and Tritium (Australia) will now collaborate with interested mining companies, Original Equipment Manufacturers, and investors to accelerate the technology development to support the future roll-out of zero-emissions fleets.

By Marian SAMPSON