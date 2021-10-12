An action packed week for the Myall Coast’s Fire Services

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IT’S time for your weekly fire services update.

Hazard Reduction



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

This week, a number of Hazard Reduction burns have taken place across the Myall Coast.

Tamworth Street in North Arm Cove has scheduled hazard reduction by the NSW Rural Fire Service, which is set to run from October until early November.

Boolambayte is also receiving hazard reduction burns on 57.27 ha of land by the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment and NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service.

Upper Myall Road

On 6 October a fire was burning adjacent to Warranulla on the Upper Myall Road which initially started in the area of Price Creek.

Bulahdelah Rural Fire Brigade closely monitored the fire as it was inaccessible.

Pacific Highway Truck Fire

Just after 8pm on 6 October, emergency services were called to a truck fire on the Pacific Highway, Bulahdelah, where a prime mover (trailer one) had been detached and trailer two was on fire.

Quick actions by the Bulahdelah Rural Fire Brigade saved the first trailer with no injuries.

Lithium-Ion Batteries

The local fire brigades remind all locals to check their charging stations to avoid accidental fires.

Lithium-ion batteries are often used in whipper snippers and power tools and can cause fires by being left to charge in hot conditions.

Residents are reminded to charge these batteries in well-ventilated areas using only the supplied and recommended charging units by the manufacturer.

Bush Fire Safety

As of 1 October, the Bush Fire Danger Period is officially underway in the Lower Hunter area.

Permits will be required by all landholders who wish to burn on their property and can be obtained by NSW Rural Fire Service Brigade Permit issuing officers in your area.

NSW RFS Commissioner Rob Rogers reminds residents to understand the high level of fire danger in the area.

“As we enter the warmer months this will begin to dry out and may prove problematic for both landholders and firefighters.

“Now is the time to review your plans, prepare your properties and have the conversation with your family about what you will do during a fire – talk about when you’ll leave, where you’ll go, what you’ll take and what you’ll do with animals,” Commissioner Rogers said.

By Tara CAMPBELL