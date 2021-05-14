An Anzac Day like no other for two local school friends, now serving their countries with pride

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IT was an Anzac Day like no other for two local Nambucca Valley service women.

Crystal Wright, a Leading Seaman Communication and Information Systems sailor (LSCIS), and Sarah Welsh, a Flying Officer, friends since school, celebrated their first Anzac Day together in their home town of Macksville on April 25.

Their day began together, attending the Dawn Service in Macksville followed by breakfast with their families at the Macksville Ex Services Club enjoying a traditional tea, Anzac biscuit and rum and milk.

When asked what it was like to be home for the Anzac Day march, Ms Wright replied, “It makes me feel very proud to be at home seeing all of the locals who served and remembering the ones we have lost.

“Along with how special it still is to the men who have served and made such a sacrifice.”

As this was Ms Welsh’s first Anzac Day at home, she commented, “It is a surreal feeling being able to come home and march.

“It is special talking to the diggers you know and hearing their stories.”

Ms Wright was the flag bearer for the Australian White Ensign in the Macksville march where her niece Aluka Watts marched proudly by her side in her St Patricks school uniform.

The girls met again in Taylors Arm for the afternoon service where the Taylors Arm RSL Sub Branch President Stuart Johnson asked Ms Welsh to be a special guest and give the main address.

Ms Welsh told News Of The Area, “I spoke about the Anzac spirit as well as the RAAF’s birthday as we have just celebrated one hundred years.”

The Taylors Arm RSL Sub Branch President, who has been organising Anzac Day ceremonies for over twenty years, commented, “As a Welsh descendent it was a privilege to see the next generation of strong Welsh women achieving high accolades and carrying on to great success in their chosen careers.”

Ms Wright was able to stay home a little longer than the day of the march and was honoured to visit her nieces’ school where she gave a talk on Anzac Day and handed out special Navy bags which were given to the student of the week for each class in the school.

Ms Wright said, “ANZAC Day is a day that should and will always be about something bigger than ourselves.

“They served so we can have our freedom, and we serve so others can continue to have it.”

By Tamara MCWILLIAM