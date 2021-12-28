An Update on Port Stephens Council Projects and Works

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PORT Stephens Council has been hard at work across December with several Council projects and works.

Birubi Point Sand Dune Stabilisation



Over the past two weeks, work has started on the Birubi Point site to stabilise sand movement around the bottom car park at the headland.

The works involve reconstruction of an eroded dune, construction of sand-catch fences and dune vegetation planting.

The intended outcome is to see a decrease in wind-blown sand in the bottom car park and reduction in maintenance operations.

James Road

Port Stephens Council has begun a road rehabilitation project on James Road, Medowie.

This project will provide over 500m of widened and rehabilitated road pavement including upgrades to swale drains and driveway crossing pipes.

Funded through the Fixing Local Roads program, the project budget has a budget of $468,511 with work scheduled to be completed in late January.

Mullabula Recreation Hub

Things are getting nearer to the finish line for work at the Mallabula Recreation Hub.

Recently, softfall rubber and mulch was installed in the playground, more connecting paths were installed, and more turf was laid.

A new amenities block had been completed, however ongoing vandalism to amenities has halted the progress of the Hub.

New toilet bowls have been repeatedly smashed, bubbler water pipes bent out of shapes, plumbing damaged and both cubicle doors and handles smashed off.

“It is extremely disappointing that we may be in a position where the new park facilities will open without accompanying amenities.

“Despite being on track to open the new Hub this week, serious ongoing vandalism is slowing us down,” Port Stephens Council posted on their Facebook.

Boyd Oval

There has been lots of action with work at Boyd Oval, Medowie.

The bright yellow joinery has been delivered and is ready for installation.

Majority of timber look aluminium battens have been installed and both plumbing and electrical fit off are underway.

Stockton Street Stage

New festoon lighting, a new drinking fountain and new plantings for the inbuilt pots have been completed in recent weeks.

By Tara CAMPBELL