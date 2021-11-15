Anderson’s Run For Port Stephens Mayor

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FOR Leah Anderson, the decision to run for Mayor on Port Stephens Council came from a desire to see a community better served by its elected officials.

As most of us do, she and her family feel blessed to live in Port Stephens.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

We enjoy a wonderful environment, an enviable lifestyle and we all have the opportunity to contribute to our community.

That is something Leah Anderson has been doing locally for 16 years.

Leah Anderson told News Of The Area, ”I have been proudly serving our community for the past sixteen years in the following roles; founder, and President of Port Stephens Women In Business – a successful Women’s Networking Group that is still going strong to this day; Chair of Nelson Bay Town Management for two years when I was the local Bank Manager at Westpac Nelson Bay; President of Business Port Stephens for four years, helping the organisation transition from the Tomaree Business Chamber to the entire LGA of Port Stephens; Director for Port Stephens Tourism for two years, working with the team to deliver the new branding ‘Port Stephens Incredible By Nature’; and I have been a koala carer at Port Stephens Koala Hospital for almost three years.”

On top of this Leah has been an active Rotarian for eleven years, and has previously served as President of the Salamander Bay Rotary Club and is currently serving as the Club’s Vocational and Youth Director.

Leah’s commitment to the community saw her awarded Port Stephens Women of the year in 2018 and in 2019 she was equally honoured to be nominated for a Port Stephens medal.

Leah has worked for the past 33 years in the finance industry.

“I own my own finance business, I employ local people, and I have been working hard for our community.

“Now, I am working hard to be your new Mayor.

“I am doing this because I know our community deserves a Mayor who will listen to what the community needs.

“Someone who truly cares, and will act as their elected representative.”

Leah has put her hat into the running for the Mayor’s role because over the last four years, she says she has seen corporate interests and personal agendas appearing to come first, before community needs.

“Because I care, my vision for the Port Stephens community is for us to be working together, with shared accountability, trust, and respect.”

Leah believes strongly that elected representatives are there to serve the communities needs and wants.

“My team and I are focusing on important policies, such as infrastructure, transparency, accountability, and the Environment,” she said.

Potholes, and roads and on her agenda but so too are pathways, and public amenity and preserving wildlife corridors.

She strongly believes that building the region’s capacity and amenity can be done working with all levels of government without increasing the tax burden of local families.

By Marian SAMPSON