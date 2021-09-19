Andrew Woodward, Candidate for Bellingen Shire Mayor releases Vision Statement

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

RIGHT now, we have no bigger issue to deal with than the global pandemic.

But we also have to think about the community we live in.

We have an election for Bellingen Shire Council in early December.

I’m a candidate for Mayor and a member of the Labor group standing for election.

I have a vision for Bellingen Shire.

I want Bellingen Shire to be a place where you can be what you want to be.

If you want a safe and peaceful retirement, Bellingen Shire is for you.

Whether you want a friendly environment to raise a family, a place to enjoy spectacular nature, a place to be a remote worker or a place to run the small business of your dreams, Bellingen Shire is for you.

Council sets the tone for our community.

I want to lead a council that keeps us safe, turns things around, prepares for the future and protects what’s important to us.

A council that helps and doesn’t hinder.

A council that is focused on the whole shire.

Above all, I want a council that gets things done.

I’m all about looking after our people, our nature, our lifestyle and our Gumbaynggirr heritage.

If we change, we will progress and get things done, as a community together.

Regards,

Andrew Woodward,

Candidate for Bellingen Shire Mayor.