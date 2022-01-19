Anglers called on to support Fish Frame Research

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Department of Primary Industries (DPI) are calling on anglers to donate their fish frames.

The fish frames from recreational fishers are required to help with the monitoring of Mulloway, Yellowtail Kingfish, Snapper, Dusky Flathead, Blue Spotted Flathead, Pearl Perch Spanish or Spotted Mackerel.



A DPI spokesperson stated, “We don’t just want huge trophy fish, the little ones are just as important as the big ones.

“All legal length frames are wanted and will help with this important work.

“Data collected by this program will contribute toward ensuring continued quality recreational fishing opportunities for your favourite species into the future.”

The earbones (otoliths) are used to determine the age of the fish.

Age data is used to build a picture of the age structure of the species population.

This combined data details how many fish there are of each age in the stock, which helps evaluate the health of the species.

By collecting this data over time DPI can also see how the structure of fish populations in NSW may be changing.

For those that send in their fish frames DPI will send you a certificate with the age of the fish and an image of the fish’s ear-bone and the anglers will go into a monthly prize draw.

If you would like to find out more about the program call (02) 4916 3827.

You can donate your fish frames at participating tackle store drop off point. See the list here – https://www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/fishing/recreational/resources/fish-tagging/researchangler/participating-drop-off-locations.

Frames can be donated fresh or frozen.

If you are unable to keep the entire frame, just the head will do with an estimate of the total length of the fish.

Fish can be wrapped in plastic bags, cling wrap, foil, or other methods but please include the capture information below in the same package on a piece of paper.

Remember to include:

Who caught the fish – name and contact details (phone number, postal and/or email address)

When and where the fish was caught – Date and location name or latitude/longitude if available and either estuary, shore (rocks, beach or break wall) or offshore (this information is confidential so you can continue to keep your favourite fishing spots secret!).

Recreational fishers can also participate in the ‘Keen Angler Diary’ program.

DPI provides participating anglers with a waterproof diary along with a NSW Research Angler Program fish measuring mat.

Participating Anglers record information on when and where each fishing excursion occurred and the lengths of any Mulloway or Dusky flathead (retained or released).

By Marian SAMPSON