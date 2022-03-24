Animal Rescue Coffs Harbour at PETstock Pet Adoption Day

0 SHARES Share Tweet

EDUCATION on responsible pet ownership was the main purpose for the Animal Rescue Coffs Harbour (ARCH) team hosting National PETstock Pet Adoption Day on Saturday 19 March.

The ARCH team was present in the Coffs Harbour PETstock store, near Park Beach Plaza, with some of their own adopted and fostered pets, along with cats and kittens who are looking for their forever home.



“It’s important for people to understand pet adoption is not about giving away free cats,” Vanessa Read, ARCH Treasurer and local vet nurse, told News Of The Area.

“When you adopt an animal there’s the responsibility for the cat’s or dog’s health, desexing and vet work.”

Cats and puppies are brought into ARCH, either abandoned as young as a day or two old, or are surrendered by owners who cannot cope with, or afford, more animals in their home.

“It’s important to stop the cycle of cats having kittens so desexing is all part of the adoption process,” said Vanessa.

ARCH runs a Last Litter Program which means if your cat has an unwanted litter, you can surrender the kittens and ARCH will take care of the desexing of both the cat and her kittens.

As much as ARCH is looking for people to adopt their cats and dogs, they are also seeking more foster carers.

“This role suits someone who wants to offer a short term home for an animal who is waiting to be placed in permanent adoption, while they go through all their vet work.

“This gets them used to a family environment and familiar with household noises.

“At the moment it’s kitten season and we have lots of little kittens who need fostering and forever homes.”

Kittens can go on heat and fall pregnant as young as four months old.

“The cycle can happen so quickly, it’s important that desexing takes place early on,” said Vanessa.

There are also older cats and dogs needing adoption.

“For these animals you have to be prepared for their ageing issues,” Heather Watkins, President of ARCH, told News Of The Area.

“We’ve got some beautiful older cats…I would love people to think about adopting an older cat.

“PETstock has been so good to us, with supporting and organising donations and fundraisers.

“PETstock is also exclusively about supporting rescue animals and our efforts to find their forever homes; they do not sell animals.”

Contact ARCH through www.animalrescue.org.au or the ARCH Facebook page.

The ARCH team will be attending National Pet Adoption Day at Bunnings on 30 April.

By Andrea FERRARI