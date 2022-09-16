Anna Bay community call for action on Anna Bay eyesore development

THE failed development at the gateway to the Stockton sand dunes on Gan Gan Road remains an eyesore, with community members demanding action to remedy the situation.

The charge is being led by Central Ward Councillor Jason Wells, who has raised a notice of motion to see Council address the issues of failed compliance at the site.



Anna Bay local Kelly Hammond is one of the community members that has been fighting to see a better outcome at the site.

She told News Of The Area, “Thank you Jason Wells, Port Stephens Council Central Ward Councillor, for not burying your head in the sand and addressing the issue through compliance.”

The development, featuring pod style accommodation with a reception area, was seen as a chance to enhance the region.

Unfinished ten years later, numerous attempts have been made to screen the derelict construction site with vegetation.

Court orders and community angst have failed to make a permanent or satisfactory change to the state of the site which has been inundated by the moving sand dunes of Stockton Beach.

The Stockton Bight Sand Dunes are the largest moving sand mass in the Southern Hemisphere.

Many of the structures on the site are partially buried, however locals are not prepared to wait for the sand to completely obliterate the structures.

The site at 74-84 Gan Gan Road at Anna Bay is situated within viewing distance of the new Tourism Interchange that is being developed as part of a new showcase entrance for the Worimi Conservation Lands.

Port Stephens Council is funding the Tourism Interchange through a $5.4 million grant from the Growing Local Economies Fund.

By Marian SAMPSON