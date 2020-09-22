Anne Layton Retires After 27 Years Of Serving at Coles Tea Gardens

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IT’s not often that someone has the same job for 27 years anymore.



But local Anne Layton did just that serving on the front foot at Coles in Tea Gardens for more than a quarter of a century.

Anne Layton’s is a face that most locals will know and will have seen nearly every time they have been grocery shopping each and every week.

Robert Walpole, of Coles Supermarkets is the Store Manager at the Tea Gardens store where Anne worked.

He told News Of The Area, “Anne was the longest serving employee here at Coles Tea Gardens and was one of four current team members who were from the original Bilo supermarket in the days before our store was rebadged as a Coles Supermarket in February 2014.”

Anne is now looking forward to retirement and the future.

For many living in the area Anne was serving at Coles when they first arrived and seeing her smiling face will be sadly missed during the weekly shop.

The rest of the team are missing Anne on the floor but are ready to serve the members of their community with a friendly smile.

By Marian SAMPSON