Annie Fowler awarded Tea Gardens Lions Club Citizen of the Year

ANNIE Fowler has been awarded the Tea Gardens Lions Club Citizen of the Year.

For many years Annie has volunteered with the local Free Clinic Bus, dedicating her services to the charity, including time spent as the Head Coordinator for the service.



Annie coordinates over 30 volunteer drivers to transport local patients to medical appointments, whilst also organising uniforms, badges and advertising materials.

Peter Webb, President of the Lions Club was pleased to acknowledge all the hard work that Annie has done.

“When choosing the Citizen of the Year we look for someone who has unselfishly served the community.

“Annie has been very dedicated to this task; volunteering countless hours and making an amazing contribution to the community.”

The Clinic Bus provides a free form of transportation allowing people to attend visits for optical, dental, X-Ray, radiation, pathology clinics alongside visits to patients in hospitals and out of town nursing homes with carers.

“From the thousands of people who have used the Free Clinic Bus over the years and the community in general, we thank Annie for her energy and commitment to this service.

“It is a huge commitment over all these years and is well worthy of our recognition,” Peter said.

By Tara CAMPBELL