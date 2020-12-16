Annual Lions Club Scholarship and Community Service Awards recognise local students

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CONGRATULATIONS to Jack Nolan, recipient of the annual Lions Scholarship for 2021, and to Indianna McDonald, recipient of the 2020 Tea Gardens Lions Club Community Service Award.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The Secondary School Scholarship of $500.00 was awarded to Jack Nolan, a student from Tea Gardens Public School, to support his first-year academic pursuits at Bulahdelah High School in 2021.

In his recorded presentation to Jack, Peter Webb, President of the Lions Club, stated, “Each year our club has the pleasure of providing a scholarship to a student, as they commence Secondary Schooling, to assist with educational aids such as textbooks, equipment and school excursions.

“The recipient of this award must be a good school citizen and have shown consistent application and effort throughout their Primary Schooling years.”

The Community Service Award of $100.00 was awarded to Indianna McDonald from Bulahdelah Central School.

In his presentation to Indianna, Peter stated, “The Lions Motto is we serve. We carry out this voluntary service locally, nationally, and internationally, targeting causes such as diabetes, hunger, vision, paediatric cancer, and the environment.

“It is therefore fitting that we present the Community Service Award for the Bulahdelah Central School to Indiana McDonald.

“Congratulations on the service and activities in which you have been involved both at the school and in your local community.

“We wish you well in your future endeavours and career and please continue your involvement in serving the community in which you live.”

To other Lion’s initiatives:

The free 2021 Lions Community Service Directory and Calendar, listing 58 businesses as well as useful local contact numbers is being distributed this week by Lions volunteers – thank you to all the local businesses for their sponsorship.

Locals are encouraged to nominate people for the 2021 Tea Gardens/Hawks Nest Citizen of the Year, and Young Citizen of the Year. Application forms are available by emailing Teagardenslionsclub@gmail.com with deadline 8 January 2021 in time for Australia Day 2021

Christmas cakes are for sale at The Grange, Hugo’s Newsagency in Hawks Nest, Woody’s Garden Centre, or contact Leone on 0423 691 488 (EFTPOS available), and all proceeds go directly to local projects.

Fundraising continues with Christmas Festive Raffle (Bunnings Gift Voucher) and the Model Boat / BCF Gift Voucher Raffle (tickets also online at https://www.rafflelink.com.au/supportlocallions.

Fundraising BBQs are surging over summer at Woody’s Garden Centre, the Hawks Nest Golf Club, Bennett’s Beach caravan park and Jimmys Beach caravan park; so buy a snag and support local.



For more information about Lions, contact the president, Peter Web, on teagardenslionsclub@gmail.com.

By Sandra MURRAY