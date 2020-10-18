Annual Men Of League About To Jump From The Barriers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IT’S the event the Men Of League look forward to the most.

The rugby league community gets together each year at a Coffs Harbour race meeting and this year’s event is fast approaching.

North Coast Men Of League president Peter Barrett said the race meeting on 31 October will be the time when those who come along get to rub shoulders with some of the game’s greats like John Cartwright and Terry Randall and be entertained by comedian Danny McMaster.

Tickets for the event are $30 each but Barrett said the organisation is trying to sell tables of eight for $240.

“It’s Derby Day so it’s going to be a terrific day of racing and your ticket includes entry to the races, a seat at a table and a complimentary drink,” Barrett said.

The number of tickets are currently limited and demand for them is high.

“All tickets need to be pre-ordered because of COVID,” Barrett said.

“The tickets are going pretty quick so if anybody wants to buy one or book a table of eight, they’ll want to contact us before the tickets run out.”

To purchase tickets, Barrett can be contacted at barrettcoote@gmail.com or on 0414 227 068.

Money raised at the event will go toward helping players from any level who are doing it tough and need some help.

By Brad GREENSHIELDS