Annual Veteran’s Week of Golf at the Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club

THIS week the Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club hosted over 120 golfers from 50 different Golf Clubs across NSW and interstate for the Annual Veteran’s Week of Golf.

The fine weather of the previous two weeks enabled club Greens Staff to present the golf course in excellent condition following weeks of wet weather earlier in the month, with numerous compliments received from players.

Unfortunately, mother nature intervened on Tuesday afternoon, and the course was deemed unplayable for the events scheduled on Thursday and Friday.

The planned two day 36 Hole NSWVGA Shield was reduced to the Tuesday event only.

Full results are available on the Club’s website.

Thank you to our numerous sponsors who contributed to make this annual event so successful for both our Club and our local businesses.

Over Saturday and Sunday, with the course back in play after over 40mms of rain that washed out two of the Vets Week of Golf events, the ‘Member’s Bowl’ was played.

This was an attempt to play the event with the last two years cancelled due to COVID-19 and flooding, and unplayable conditions over Easter this year.

Many thanks to Club Member and Toyota Service Advantage representative Michael Briscoe for his generous sponsorship of the 36 Hole Stableford event for men and women.

The overall winners of this Year’s Bowl were rising young golf star Ashton Herbert and Sue Brooks.

It would be fair to say that Ashton was stoked having played his best rounds of golf since taking up the sport.

Overall Runners up were his Dad Troy Ashton and Kerrie Eichorn. Scratch winners were Graham Watson and Henny Oldenhove.

Daily winners on Saturday were Martin Johnston (Kempsey), Jason Rolff and Heather Gray.

Runners up were Stephen Carr, Thomas Robbins and Julie Anderson.

Sunday’s winners were Jeramy Ashman, Uri Ylinen and Judy Boyle.

Sunday runners up were Michael Jolly, Geoff Brooks and Maxine Townsend.

Full results are available on Member’s Portal and in the Clubhouse.

By Geoffrey MCCANN