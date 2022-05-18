Antique delights on show at the Coffs Collectors Fair

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ROLL Up! Roll Up!

The Coffs Collectors Fair is on once again on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 May at the Coffs Harbour Showground.

“Guaranteed to be enjoyable for all the family, you won’t want to miss the opportunity to see Coffs Harbour’s very first taxi, ‘The Hardacre Star’, on display on Saturday morning along with a variety of vintage cars,” said Fair Secretary Ingrid Gardiner.

“The Upper Orara Museum will have their vintage machines working for all to enjoy while the ardent collectors are able to trawl both rooms of the Norm Jordan Pavillion, which will be packed with trading tables of collectables of all kinds.

“Another bonus will be the exhibitions of bottles and collections on display for everyone to enjoy and you will also have the opportunity to vote for your favourite exhibit,” Ingrid said.

Freshly made sandwiches and hot snacks will be available as well as lots of delicious home made scones and cakes.

Entry entitles you to a ticket in the Lucky Door Prize which is a $200 Coles voucher.

The annual Collectors Fair is organised by the Coffs Collectors Club to raise funds for local charities.

Coffs Collectors Club is assisted by the Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour Daybreak, Pacific Lions Club and Sawtell Surf Club to ensure that this fantastic two-day community event runs smoothly.

Sponsors are Geoff King Motors and Antiques to Vintage.

Any further enquiries can be made to Fair Secretary lngrid Gardiner on 0409860637.