ANZAC Day Around Port Stephens

ANZAC Day will be commemorated in style across Port Stephens, with services across the region commencing from dawn.

This year is the first ANZAC Day since Australia’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending Australia’s large-scale military commitment in the Middle East which ran from 1991 – 2021.



2022 also marks the 50th Anniversary of the withdrawal of the Australian Task Force from Vietnam, and the 80th anniversary of significant WWII battles to the north of Australia.

Members of the Irrawang High School Drum Corps will once again participate in local services, with the students playing at the Medowie Dawn Service and also at the 11am service at Raymond Terrace.

On the Tilligerry Peninsula there will be a Dawn Service commencing at 5.45am, followed by a parade and march at 9.30 am commencing at the South Gate at the Avenue of the Allies.

A service will be held at the Tilligerry RSL Cenotaph at 10.00am.

Nelson Bay’s dawn service will be held in Apex Park from 5:30am to 6:15am.

The Dawn Service will be followed by a march which will commence at the Bowling Club and end at Apex Park.

The march will commence at 10:15am.

A service will be held from 10:45 to 11:45am at Apex Park, this service will be followed by a luncheon which will be served from 12pm at West Diggers.

In Raymond Terrace there will be a dawn march from 5:50 to 5:55am, from the Raymond Terrace Bowling Club to the War Memorial in ANZAC Park via Jacaranda Avenue, with the dawn service being held from 6.00 to 6:30am in ANZAC Park.

The main march will commence at 10:35am, with participants assembling in Sturgeon Street, near the Post Office, followed by a service from 11.00 to 11:40am in ANZAC Park.

There will also be a service at Seaham at the Seaham School Of The Arts Hall from 9.00am.

Karuah will also hold a dawn march commencing from 5:50am, departing near Malcolm Rd on Tarean Road with a service from 6.00am to 7.00am at the Memorial Park.

Medowie will commemorate ANZAC Day at the new Medowie War Memorial at Medowie Social.

A march will commence at 5:45am, beginning at Ferodale Road near Bull and Bush and will proceed to the new memorial, with a service being conducted from 6.00 to 7:30am at the Medowie War Memorial in the Medowie Social car park area.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning we will remember them.

Lest We Forget.

By Marian SAMPSON