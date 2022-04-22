ANZAC Day Commemorative Market at Harbourside Markets

0 SHARES Share Tweet

HEAD down to the Harbourside Markets for an ANZAC Day Commemoration with special guests Coffs Harbour Brass Band and Coffs Coast Pipes & Drums.

The bands will be performing traditional and wartime tunes from the era along with a rendition of The Last Post and talks and readings from special guests.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

• 10am – Coffs Harbour Brass Band

• 10:40am – Terry Tweedie, local author of ‘The Fighting Bandsman’s Last Stand’ tells the story of his Father

• 10:50am – Tim Kay (2Air FM) reads ANZAC requiem.

• 11:00am – Coffs Coast Pipes & Drums band including a rendition of The Last Post.

Don’t miss this chance to pay homage to our veterans who have lived and died serving their country.

There is plenty of space to bring your chairs, picnic rug and shade umbrella and settle in.

Meet artisanal producers, makers and growers. B

uy something unique and handcrafted. Share some food and enjoy the bands.

Harbourside Markets is open every Sunday from 8am to 2pm.