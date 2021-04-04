Appeal for information after arson attack in Bellingen

0 SHARES Share Tweet

POLICE are appealing for public assistance following a suspected arson attack which injured a man on the state’s Mid North Coast.

About 1am on Monday 22 March 2021) emergency services responded to reports of a fire on Ringwood Place, Bellingen, which caused extensive damage.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District attended and were told a resident of the home, a 53-year-old man, was awoken by someone banging on his front door and loungeroom window.

Police have been told the resident observed an unknown man throw an object – which was alight – through the loungeroom window.

The 53-year-old sustained minor burns to his legs while extinguishing the fire, several minutes before NSW Fire and Rescue crews arrived at the scene – he did not require hospital treatment.

The man is believed to be aged in his late teens to early 20s, with a thin build.

He was wearing dark pants, a dark hooded jumper and a red and white T-shirt.

It’s believed the man may have injuries to his hands from the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Coffs/Clarence Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.