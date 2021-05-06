Appeal to find Coffs Harbour man missing from Sydney

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Police are appealing for public assistance to find a man reported missing from a hospital in Camperdown.

Jarrod Brown, aged 44, was last seen at 11.45am Monday 26 April 2021 and hasn’t been seen since.

Jarrod is described as being of Caucasian appearance, medium build, about 175cm tall and has ginger hair.

Officers from Inner West Police Area Command have concerns for Mr Brown’s welfare due to a medical condition.

Jarrod may be travelling by train and is known to frequent the Inner West, Coffs Harbour and Northern Regions of New South Wales.

Anyone who may have seen Mr Brown, or who has information of his whereabouts, is urged to call Inner West Police on 02 95508199 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.