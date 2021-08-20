Application support workshop for Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants

0 SHARES Share Tweet

GRANTS sound good but when faced with applying for the funds, the rigorous process can be overwhelming and confusing especially when the whole reason you need the grant is because you’ve experienced a disaster.

With the closing date for the $280 million Black Summer Bushfire Recovery (BSBR) grants looming – 5pm, 2 September – if you need support with your application there’s still one free workshop available online – Tuesday 24 August.



With misinformation circulating, causing anxiety and frustration, go to the source and ask the questions that matter to you.

The free application support is being provided to help people understand the grant guidelines, as well as provide tips on how to write a grant.

Coordinator General of the National Recovery and Resilience Agency, the Hon Shane L Stone AC QC, said that eligible groups with a project idea should prioritise accessing the free support – including joining an online workshop to ensure that their applications are of the highest quality.

“Incorrect assumptions about how funding will be distributed potentially discourage applicants from putting forward important projects for their communities.

“The best way to ensure these grants help with your region’s recovery is to do your research, join a workshop and ask questions,” said Shane.

“We know you’ve been through the bushfires, followed by flooding, and compounded by the impacts of the pandemic.

“We want you to use these grants in the best ways possible to aid your ongoing recovery.”

Those in every LGA that was declared a disaster, as a result of the 2019-2020 Black Summer bushfires, are eligible for the BSBR grants, including Coffs Harbour and the Nambucca Valley.

Community organisations, businesses and local councils are encouraged to apply for projects that are meaningful to them and their community.

Eligibility is broad-ranged; from social and community wellbeing projects right through to projects that support the recovery of local economies and infrastructure.

For short informational videos and registrations for the remaining workshop on Tuesday 24 August, visit recovery.gov.au/black-summer-grants.

By Andrea FERRARI