Applications for grants of up to $15,000 for community groups affected by March floods open until September 15

APPLICATIONS for grants of up to $15,000 each for community groups and not-for-profits in remote, rural and regional areas of New South Wales and South-East Queensland that were affected by the flooding in March will be open until September 15 through Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal (FRRR).

It’s the first round of funding available as part of a $1 million disaster recovery partnership between FRRR and Suncorp designed to support rural Australian communities impacted by significant natural disasters.

FRRR CEO Natalie Egleton said the Foundation is delighted to be partnering with Suncorp on the initiative.

“From our many years working alongside communities as they recover from natural disasters, we have learnt that recovery is a marathon and local community groups and not-for-profits need funding for diverse recovery initiatives, as their needs evolve over time,” she said.

“This program, with a focus on the medium to long-term needs and building back better, will mean that when there are significant disasters, the support will be available for local groups to address issues that are important to recovery, to rebuilding the sense of place that is often so badly damaged through events like the floods we saw in NSW earlier this year.”

Suncorp Group CEO Steve Johnston said the funding was designed to help communities “not just build back but to make themselves more resilient than before”.

“As an insurer and bank our job is to help our customers to physically and financially rebuild, but we know the full recovery process continues for years after people are back in their homes.

“Through our long-term relationships with customers across Australia we see the importance of supporting wellbeing and the lasting value of a community’s spirit,” he said.

“Communities are best placed to steer their own future, which is why these grants empower locals to come together to identify and design local solutions.”

More information on the Suncorp Rebuilding Futures grant program is available on the FRRR website: frrr.org.au/funding/suncorp-rebuilding-futures.

By Brooke LEWIS