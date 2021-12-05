Applications now open for 2022 Bendigo and Adelaide Bank scholarship program

0 SHARES Share Tweet

APPLICATIONS for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s 2022 scholarship program to support first-time tertiary students in pursuing their education goals are now open.

Established in 2007, the Bank has now supported 1,158 students, providing more than $10.2 million to help students achieve their study aspirations.

This ongoing investment and breadth of scholarships on offer reflects both the Bank’s commitment to the next generation and to helping build stronger communities.

The Bank offers a range of scholarships up to the value of $5,000 to support students with study and relocation related expenses.

Students pursuing undergraduate degrees and students studying certificate, diploma and associate degree courses are invited to apply.

As one of the leading privately funded scholarship programs in Australia, the Bank’s investment aims to assist tertiary students to pursue their academic dreams.

There are six categories of scholarship available, including Community Bank scholarships for students in surrounding communities, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank scholarships and Rural Bank scholarships to support rural and regional students.

The program enables successful applicants to undertake further study, regardless of background or location, by assisting with travel and accommodation costs and course materials so that they can reduce the financial burden and focus on their education.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Board Chair Jacqueline Hey said, “The Bank’s scholarship program is an outstanding example of how the Bank can create a positive and lasting social impact for Australian communities.

“The past 14 years have seen the program evolve to further break down barriers to access further education for students who may be challenged by distance, financial insecurity or other difficult circumstances.

“The 2022 round coincides with the expansion of the Bendigo Bank Indigenous Scholarship program. Rural Bank will offer an additional two scholarships to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students, to provide a total of six scholarships.

“These scholarships will support and further grow diversity and opportunity, in recognition of the significant contribution Indigenous people make to rural industries,” Ms Hey said.

2021 Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Scholarship recipient Vicki Nikolovski said, “The Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Scholarship was invaluable this year when I moved from Strathbogie in regional Victoria to Sydney.

“The scholarship has helped me cover university expenses such as textbooks, stationery and technical equipment for online learning, as well as travelling to classes and accommodation costs.

“The scholarship allowed me to be confident these details were taken care of, while adapting to a completely new environment, a new state, beginning University and living away from family.

“During an undeniably challenging 2021, this scholarship has supported me in settling in and focusing on what’s important and my first year of medical school at UNSW has been interesting and rewarding.

“I have enjoyed learning in-depth about the human body, from specific cell biology and interactive anatomy labs, to most of all, going to the hospital on clinical placements.

“It is truly the most enriching and special experience to meet real patients and listen to their stories.”

The scholarship programs for 2022 include:

In 2021, more than $1 million in funding was granted to students through the Bank’s scholarship program which incorporates the Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Scholarship for rural and regional students, scholarships from participating Community Banks and the Rural Bank scholarships.

Applications for the scholarship program are invited from first-time tertiary students commencing their studies in 2022.

Applications close on 18 February 2022.

For more information about the Bank’s full scholarship program, visit https://www.bendigobank.com.au/community/scholarships