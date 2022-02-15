Apply for funds for community or heritage projects

0 SHARES Share Tweet

APPLICATIONS are now open to MidCoast not-for-profit organisations and heritage property owners for financial assistance through community donations and heritage funding rounds.

MidCoast Council is offering a helping hand to assist eligible organisations fund their community project and owners of heritage buildings and places to bring them back to their former glory.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

If you have a project to benefit the community in mind or a heritage listed place or property within a heritage conservation area, you may be eligible for a grant through the funding programs.

Community donations funding can assist organisations to deliver community development and capacity building projects.

The annual donations program offers up to $2000, or up to $10,000 over a two-year period, towards establishing self-sustaining activities under the seed funding program.

“Active community groups and the tireless work of their members are vital to the wellbeing of our community,” said MidCoast Council’s Mayor Claire Pontin.

“The helping hand MidCoast Council can provide through the community donations program is one way we can assist the community.

“It’s always encouraging to see the vast range of innovative projects these small amounts of money can help fund, and the positive difference they can make.”

Applications for community donations funding open on Monday 14 February and close on Sunday 13 March.

The local heritage fund focuses on preserving our region’s heritage and creating sympathetic renovations and improvements to our buildings and places.

“We’ve seen some incredible restoration projects come to life through this initiative since its inception in 2017, and we’re excited to again open up this funding opportunity,” Mayor Pontin said.

Jointly funded by MidCoast Council and the NSW Government, the heritage funding program offers assistance of up to $2,000, and in some special cases grants of up to $5,000 are available.

As part of the application process, eligible property owners must demonstrate their contribution to the project, as the grant cannot make up more than 50 percent of the total project cost.

Applications for heritage funding open on Monday 14 February and close on Monday 18 April.

Apply now for funding to get your project or restoration up and running.

You can find the funding criteria and application forms at www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/grants.