Apply now to co-create MidCoast events

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ANYONE aged twelve to 24 in the MidCoast can now apply to co-create fun events with MidCoast Council.

It’s all part of a brand new initiative, the ACE (arts, culture, environment) Team, to be made up of twelve local young people.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

The team will come up with a series of activities to be held over the summer 2022-2023 period. Ideas could include a mini music festival, pottery workshop, grow-your-own sustainability session, art exhibition, drama class or much more.

“This is your opportunity to co-create real-life activities, the fun things you and your friends want to get involved in and see happening on the MidCoast,” said Lyndie Hepple, MidCoast Council’s Community Development Coordinator.

“You’ll learn heaps, gain experience in events and receive an official reference from MidCoast Council to put on your resume for your next job application.

“In short, become an influencer in arts, culture and environment in the MidCoast.”

Successful applicants will meet up at sessions held at locations across the region.

Applicants’ commitment will be short-term, with activities to be organised and held by April 2023.

The project is funded by the NSW Government through Youth Opportunities Funding, for activities for young people aged twelve to 24 years.

To apply, simply tell Council: What would your perfect event be?

For more information and to submit an application, go to www.haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/ACE