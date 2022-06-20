Apply to access $30 million fund targeting local disaster risk reduction projects

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LOCAL and regional organisations across NSW have less than two weeks left to apply for a $30 million funding stream targeting initiatives that reduce future disaster risks.

The Local and Regional Risk Reduction stream, administered by Resilience NSW, is the second stream of the New South Wales Disaster Risk Reduction Fund.

The grant offers between $50,000 and $1.5 million to eligible organisations and is jointly funded by the Australian and NSW governments.

Resilience NSW Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said local and regional organisations play an essential role in understanding a town or region’s built, social, economic and natural environments.

“They know their town and communities best, and through this fund we can empower local knowledge and connections,” Mr Fitzsimmons said.

“This funding stream will help ensure these groups have what they need to develop collaborative initiatives that help reduce the risk and impact of future disasters.

“Recovery from devastating events such as bushfires, the COVID-19 pandemic and floods remain our priority.

“However, it has never been more important to look towards how we can help prevent and mitigate the increasing risk of disaster.”

Mr Fitzsimmons said the fund would target locally driven initiatives that help prevent, mitigate, and manage disaster risks.

“We know local organisations play a vital role in preparing their communities for disaster and reducing place-based risk.”

The stream is designed to support and strongly encourage partnership to maximise the reach and efficacy of strategic, targeted, place-based risk reduction projects.

It targets partnerships with local councils, charitable and not-for profit organisations, including culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) NGOs, Local Aboriginal Land Councils, Joint Organisations of Councils and Regional Organisations of Councils among others.

The $52 million NSW Disaster Risk Reduction Fund offers three streams of funding designed to reduce the risk of future natural disasters and build resilience across the state.

The first stream, the State Disaster Risk Reduction stream, closed on 21 March 2022.

Applications for the Local and Regional stream remain open until 1 July 2022.