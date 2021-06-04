Apprentice becomes ambassador for the Education Departments EPPP program

0 SHARES Share Tweet

JORDON Peterson is working as a second-year heavy diesel vehicle mechanic apprentice at Midcoast Trucks in Coffs Harbour, and has been recognised by the Education Department for his outstanding achievements.

His story is made even more remarkable by the fact that he is dyslexic.

After struggling in school, which he described as years of not learning anything and suffering ongoing frustration he switched to Newman Senior Technical College in Port Macquarie which specialises in Vocational Education Training at HSC level.



Jordon found that hands-on training suited his learning needs and began to excel in his technical classes and was assisted with his studies by using adaptive computer technology to overcome difficulties with literacy.

The change in his learning environment led to a nomination to compete in the WorldSkills trade competition in 2016 where he came second in Australia in the Automotive skills category.

In 2020 Jordon was awarded Apprentice of the Year in the North Coast & Mid North Coast Training Awards and was one of the top six apprentices in NSW.

Further recognition of his outstanding achievements has come in being named one of three statewide Educational Pathways Pilot Program (EPPP) Ambassadors for the NSW Department of Education.

The program aims at improving access to Vocational Education and Training (VET) career pathways in high schools.

In this role he hopes to inspire others with higher functioning disorders such as Dyslexia and Asperger’s to have belief in themselves and their abilities, and to understand that great careers can be found through the VET system.

Jordan told News Of The Area, “Without my Dyslexia I probably wouldn’t be as good with my hands as I am, and I have found that learning by doing has become so enjoyable that it doesn’t seem like work, because it’s fun.”

He is very keen to share his experiences with others through the EPPP program while continuing to learn and enhance his skills through his apprenticeship.

By David TUNE