APRIL UPDATE: Southern Area Reference Group and Hawks Nest Tea Gardens Progress Association

THE Southern Area Reference Group was able to meet in April and again a number of topics were discussed.

Representatives from Pindimar, North Arm Cove, Winda Woppa were present as well as members of the Hawks Nest Tea Gardens Progress Association and the Myall River Action Group.

Apologies were received from Lions Club and Bulahdelah Chamber of Commerce.

It was noted that the area is receiving a marked increase in visitor numbers and a growing number of permanent residents, resulting from the Covid restrictions.

In view of this the Ref Group emphasised the need for Council to address major, outstanding issues as a matter of priority.

These included better signage throughout the communities, the installation of a public car park in Myall Street, line markings for car spaces between Maxwell and Ogden Streets along Marine Drive and repairs to the Moira Parade boat ramp.

Pindimar have requested attention be given to tree management on Pindimar Road and bird deterrents on the Singing Bridge need replacement.

The bird viewing platform at Winda Woppa needs replacement, however this will likely need a Government grant.

The request for warning lights at the junction of Myall Way and the highway is still with Transport NSW and we must wonder why a simple question regarding safety issues can take so long to resolve.

Among new items, the success of the Myall Coast Radio has been gathering pace and there are new programs of special interest for our community.

The proposed boat launching ramp in Tea Gardens has progressed where the boating community have provided Council with ideas and recommendations for the new construction.

Council will consider the proposals and subsequently request tenders.

It is hoped the project will be completed by the end of the year.

The Hawks Nest -Tea Gardens Progress Association committee met to discuss several major issues impacting the community, the first being the use of the public pool in Tea Gardens.

The closure of the pool due Covid restrictions has been viewed by many as unnecessary and an adverse reflection on Council, who while denying public use, have allowed certain groups access.

To many, it rankles with apparent favouritism and the facts need to be sorted and tabled. The pool has now closed for the winter recess and the PA will form a sub-committee to establish those facts and disclose them to the community before next season.

Another major issue is the Council initiative of the Pedestrian and Mobility Plan (PAMP), where the community was asked to submit their preferences on improvements within the Council area.

Those submissions have now been collated and a presentation will be made to the Council Meeting Wed 5 May.

Other items to be presented at that meeting will be the development proposal for apartments in Sanderling Avenue, Hawks Nest, and the one-way traffic for wheeled traffic using the footpaths on the Singing Bridge.

The recent flood waters are beginning to abate and some sections within the Myall National Park are being reopened, however we understand the Bombah ferry is not operating and the major camping areas will remain closed until September.

The Progress Association will be able to conduct the May meeting and have asked Kirk Dahle of Dept Fisheries to address members and interested parties on the success of the experimental oyster reefs and the recent doubling of their size.

It will be interesting to learn the commercial impact on our oyster farmers as well as the environmental improvements oysters provide to the health of the river.

All welcome to attend at 7pm on Monday 10 May at the Baptist Church Tea Gardens.

By Gordon GRAINGER, Southern Area Reference Group and HNTG Progress Association.