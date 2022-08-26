Arakoon based Nautical Wholesale Seafood win prestigious produce award

ARAKOON enterprise Nautical Wholesale Seafood are thrilled to be announced as Gold Medallists in the prestigious delicious/Harvey Norman 2022 Produce Awards.

Manager Luke Buchholz said on behalf of his wife Kristie and brother Ben, “We are proud to now be awarded Gold two years running in the ‘From the Sea’ category.”



Concentrating on Australia’s best producers, the awards recognise the people who cultivate, grow, harvest and catch the produce supplied to our country’s chefs and hospitality venues.

Nominations come from some of Australia’s top chefs focused on producers leading the field in their production ethos and practices, with top-quality results.

“We are a family run business of multi-generational fishermen based in South West Rocks, passionate about the environment and preserving our oceans for future generations.

“We catch to fulfil orders, rather than to fill our boats,” Luke emphasised.

As a boutique business, comprising two fishermen and two boats, Nautical operates across the waters of the Mid North Coast, employing humane and sustainable practices, with 100 percent traceability of product and an average ‘ocean to plate’ delivery time of 24 hours.

After an exhilarating weekend in Sydney attending the award ceremony, Luke and his wife Kristie are back to their family and work here on the Mid North Coast.

On reflection, Luke said, “It’s such an honour to stand alongside some of the best primary producers and innovators which focus on bucking trends and forging the way into a sustainable locally produced food industry.

“The award recognition reaffirms what we have always prided ourselves on, supplying the freshest line caught and spiked seafood possible and since coming back home our passion has only expanded and we can’t wait to see what the future of Nautical holds.”

For more information contact www.nauticalwholesaleseafood.com.au.

By Jen HETHERINGTON