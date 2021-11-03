Are we there yet? Understanding the Covid Roadmap with Georgie Hoddle

0 SHARES Share Tweet

EAGER to gain a better understanding of NSW’s Covid Roadmap as the state transitions back to greater freedoms, members of the Myall U3A recently attended a presentation on the subject of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Georgie Hoddle is a Registered Nurse with experience as a clinical nurse educator in disability nursing and aged care and works as a NSW Health Authorised Nurse Immuniser.



She studied General Nursing at St. Luke’s Hospital (1971) and retrained at the Royal North Shore Hospital (2005).

Georgie is an alumni of Macquarie University, gaining a Masters Degree in Applied Linguistics (TESOL 2011).

In 2017 Georgie delivered two conference presentations addressing the immunisation of people with disability at both state and international level.

She also collaborated with Sydney University School of Pharmacy on ‘quality use of Medications’ in non-verbal people with disability (2017-2019).

More recently Georgie presented an e-poster at an international conference on this topic.

During her presentation, Georgie spoke of the need to listen to people’s opinions on vaccinations.

“We must respect people’s choices and not coerce them into vaccination,” Georgie said.

“Some of the general population may have limited understanding of the importance and implications of being/not being vaccinated and the risks they pose to themselves and others if they are not.”

She accompanied her Myall U3A presentation with a video of A/Prof Margie Danchin who gave sound advice regarding communicating with family and friends about how COVID-19 vaccination remains a choice but requires a focus on assessment of risks and benefits before taking a decision.

Georgie emphasised that preventing the spread of this highly infectious and lethal disease is both responsible and ethical.

However, she said, “Immunising people requires evaluation of risk, the reduction of fear, discussion and research; especially concerning the issue of causing distress through coercion.”

Georgie also paid tribute to the local pharmacists and GPs who rallied to the call and learnt new skills so that they could serve their local communities.

Georgie donned her full nurse’s personal protective equipment, plus mask, for the two hour lecture, to demonstrate a day in the life of ordinary health workers.

A health worker must don uncomfortable aprons, gloves etc and also speak through their masks to all and sundry for very long shifts.

Georgie illustrated the three COVID-19 vaccines which are currently offered to people aged 12 and over and what this means for the general population now that the ‘road map’ has been fully activated.

She was able to deliver her very serious message with a light touch and her dedication to the service of her community is evident to all.

The answer to the presentation’s title question ‘Are We There Yet?’ was answered in unison by those attending – not yet.

Myall U3A wishes to thank Georgie for her community leadership and look forward to Georgie’s next talk in May 2022 when she will focus on a possible vaccination schedule for COVID-19 boosters, as well as travel vaccines in general.

By Lyn CHAIKIN