Are You The Lott’s Missing $100K Winner From Anna Bay?

IT’s a dream many of us share when we drop into the local newsagency and buy a lottery ticket – perhaps this time we will win BIG!

For one person who bought a ticket at Anna Bay Newsagency that dream came true over four months ago – yet the winner has failed to check their ticket!



Officials from The Lott are still searching for Anna Bay’s mystery lottery winner.

The elusive Anna Bay player won the 1st Prize of $100,000 in Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw 10467, drawn Monday 7 June 2021.

The ticket is unregistered, so officials from The Lott have no way of contacting the winner to break the news and must wait for them to come forward to claim their prize.

The winning entry was purchased at Anna Bay Newsagency and Post Office, Shop 7, 118 Gan Gan Road, Anna Bay and The Lott are emploring everyone to check their tickets to see if they are $100,000 better off!

Anna Bay Newsagency and Post Office owner Stephen Tulip said the windfall had been the talk of the town for the past four months.

“We’ve had a multitude of customers come in to check their tickets to see if they’re the mystery winner, especially for the first three weeks after the draw,” he exclaimed.

“I can only imagine the win would be a perfect way to end the year.

“It would be lovely to discover before Christmas.

“It’s been such a challenging year for everyone,” he said.

Anna Bay Newsagecny and Post Office is open 7am until 5pm from Monday to Friday, and 7am to 12pm on the weekend and locals are encouraged to drop in and check their tickets.

The Lott spokesperson Anna Hobdell said she was looking forward to uniting the Hunter Region’s mystery winner with their life-enhancing prize.

“If our mystery winner checks their Lucky Lotteries ticket and claims their prize, $100,000 will be heading straight into their bank account,” she shared.

“Make sure you check your wallet, shopping bags, fridge door and glovebox.

“Previous winners have found valuable tickets in all sorts of strange places!

“If you discover you’re holding the winning entry, please call us on 131 868 to begin the process of claiming your prize.

“You can check your ticket on The Lott website, via The Lott app and at your local retail outlet.”

By Marian SAMPSON