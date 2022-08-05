ARIA Award Winner Angus Gill returns to Macksville Nambucca Valley Nambucca Valley News by News Of The Area - Modern Media - August 5, 2022 Angus Gill can’t wait to return to Macksville. ARIA Award winner Angus Gill returns to Macksville Ex-Services Club on Friday 5 August with Australian fiddle champion Pixie Jenkins for a night of ear candy. Gill has a close affiliation with Macksville, the last time the Golden Guitar winner was in town he launched the hit single ‘The Apron’, a collaboration with 2NVR Nambucca Valley Radio’s Vikiree Melouney. Advertise with News of The Area today. It’s worth it for your business. Message us. Phone us – (02) 4981 8882. Email us – [email protected] “I can’t wait to get back to Macksville to play on Friday,” said Gill. “I love that auditorium and playing to a good-timing Macksville crowd. “I’ve played there many a time over the years, but this time I’m looking forward to bringing my mate Australian fiddle champion Pixie Jenkins over from Tamworth to play a show with me. “There’ll be a lot of laughs, some new songs and some old stuff, it’s gonna be a blast,” he said. The country singer songwriter continues to push boundaries and broaden the appeal of country music “Pixie and I have also just collaborated on an ear candy spaghetti western instrumental called Dust. “Pix is playing a pizzicato (plucked fiddle) part, accompanied by dobro flourishes, then I come in playing a flat picked acoustic part with pedal steel. “This is followed by Pixie and his signature twin-fiddle sound and then the acoustic guitar and fiddle trade licks at the end of the song. “It was a lot of fun recording, we might even play a stripped back version at the show,” said Gill. By David WIGLEY Australian fiddle champion Pixie Jenkins.