Art featured at the Macksville Show

THE art exhibition was once again a key feature of the Macksville Show, with more than 90 works on display from artists from across the Valley.

A continuous stream of visitors over the two days flowed into the Showground Gallery to admire the work.

The paintings were hung on the Wednesday prior to the show, giving the ‘secret’ judge plenty of time to determine the merits of the works and to select the winners.

There was a large range of subject matter across the four categories of Open, Flora and Fauna, Landscape/Seascape and Miniatures.

The Bowraville Racecourse Group excelled this year by collecting first and second in all but the Landscape/Seascape section.

In addition to the official judging there was a People’s Choice Award.

979 people voted with the majority winner being Alison Tupper’s painting called ‘Yarriabini Walk’.

Congratulations to all the winners.

By Bruce REDMAN