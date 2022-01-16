Art inspired by our local nature – check out the NEXUS Gallery’s new exhibitions

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NEXUS Gallery Bellingen is excited to welcome back two pairs of artists.

Tanja Karl and Laurence Crooks will be exhibiting in the Main Gallery, while Michaela and Dieter Kloeckner will be exhibiting in the Studio Gallery.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Both exhibitions will run from 16 January to 11 February.

Pause by Tanja and Laurence reflects the artists’ appreciation for their isolated studio on the headland of the Bongil Bongil National Park, which serves as an interruption to the over-stimulation of modern living.

Through print-making both artists come together, collaborating and exploring their individual expression.

Laurence’s Fauvist-style prints reveal his sea-faring experiences, in contrast to his contemporary screen-printed collages, which contemplate horizons and headlands.

Tanja’s narrative paintings and printworks show realistic representation doesn’t always matter, rather, her gestural and colourful compositions are about creating emotive responses.

Coastal Tales by Michaela and Dieter Kloeckner reflects the impact their life in Nambucca Heads has had on their art having moved to the area some five years ago.

“The close proximity to the stunning local beaches has since greatly impacted on both our works,” Michaela told News Of The Area.

Objects found on walks frequently feature in Michaela’s ceramics.

She delights in collecting sea sponges which are dipped in liquid clay and used to construct wondrous, intricately textured vessels.

“My ceramics are not premeditated; they simply evolve through the process meaning each is a truly unique piece.”

Bright colours bring to mind images of a coral reef, while other vessels evoke the feeling of long lost, encrusted amphorae discovered on the ocean bed.

Expressionist Dieter Kloeckner says about his work, “It is not looking at actual events but their metaphysical values.

“My observations of the beach are recreated using delicate hues of cool acrylic colours combined with drawing and mixed media.”

See both exhibitions at NEXUS Gallery, 1 Doepel St, Bellingen 2454 NSW from Sun 16 January – Thursday 11 Feb 2022.

Open daily 10am to 4.30pm.

For info on the exhibition, call Nexus Gallery on 02 6655 9222.

By Andrea FERRARI