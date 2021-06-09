Art on Paper Bags by Tim Henman raises funds for Variety, The Children’s Charity

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TIM Henman is an artist whose colourful drawings of houses are printed on paper gift bags to support Variety, The Children’s Charity.

Tim is forty-three years old with autism and Down’s Syndrome and his lifelong passion for drawing is supported by his parents, Jan and Pete.

Each bright house image on the gift bags is unique, drawn by Tim often while listening to his favourite singer, Michael Jackson.

Recently, the paper gift bags were a big hit at the Lions Fashion Show, selling out quickly to locals.

If you are seeking to order additional bags, contact the Lions Club on 0423 691 486 or teagardenslionsclub@gmail.com.