Artisanal music, art and food combine in the intimate Town Hall Series at Talarm

THE Town Hall Series is coming to Talarm Hall for the second of its intimate, artisanal music, art and feasting cultural events.

Performing on the night will be Vena Klymo, a 24-year-old folk songstress who plays up and down Australia’s east coast.

“Her witty lyrics and melodic finger-picking paired with her warm and bounding voice set the atmosphere for her meticulously crafted songs inspired by life on the road, victories and losses, the earth, the people and all the stories in between,” is the beautiful description on Archive Mid North Coast’s events listing.

Accompanying Vena on stage, in the unique style of Archive’s Town Hall Series, will be a live, working artist.

“For Talarm we will see Aisha Tai Chiu-Mei creating a class masterpiece on stage while Vena performs,” Sara-Jayne Prince, Founder of Archive MNC told News Of The Area.

“We will also have some of Aisha’s work exhibited around the hall.”

Aisha is well known locally as the in-house artist teaching at Phoenix School of Art at Bowraville.

Completing the trio of cultural delights is the feast provider, Caitlin Hockey from Bush Grazing.

“Caitlin’s specialty is nourishing, plant-based dishes inspired by her grandmother’s home cooking and infused with native bush food ingredients,” said Sara.

Caitlin sources all her ingredients from local Nambucca Valley, Gumbaynggirr country farmers and producers.

The charming venue, built in 1914, will be decked out in a wonderland of fairy lights and rustic accessories, creating the feeling of a cosy loungeroom.

“As a photographer I have an appreciation for lighting and an eye for design.”

Sara founded Archive through a love of music and cultural events and saw an opportunity locally.

“I felt there was an opening for unique events designed to bring creatives from different disciplines together: music, visual arts and catering.

“I really like the idea of an intimate setting which brings together people who appreciate the same things, in a sort of ‘soft’ networking style.”

By Andrea FERRARI