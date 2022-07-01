Artists in the Garden kicks off at the Botanic Gardens

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COMMUNITY art appreciation and participation is proving popular through the Artists in the Garden group that meets monthly at the Coffs Harbour Botanic Gardens.

Co-directors James P Gilmour and Tammy Mills-Thom are excited to report the success of their free monthly community art event, with thirteen artists and a large number of the public enjoying the afternoon on the inaugural event on Sunday 3 June.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

The next event is on Sunday, 3 July from 12-noon to 3pm at the Coffs Harbour Botanic Gardens.

“This event will provide a free watercolour class hosted by Kathy Edwards, which starts at 1pm,” Tammy Mills-Thom told News Of The Area.

“The class is limited to ten people.

“If you wish to register, simply go to the Artists in the Garden Facebook page and click on the link,” she said.

Other scheduled performances are singer/songwriter/guitarist Peter Crisp at 1pm, and spoken word performances starting at 1.30pm.

There is also a Speakers Corner, where those who wish to share ideas or opinions can have their say.

Art books are also available for browsing.

“Artist registration is open until 8pm Saturday night, so if you have some artistic expression to share, simply complete the jotform on the Facebook page.”

This event has artists showing works from sculpture, drawing, painting, mosaics, ceramics, encaustic and performance.

“It is free to artists and the public – all in the tranquil and relaxing space of the Botanic Gardens,” James P Gilmour told NOTA.

“Come and meet the artists and view their works.’’

More information can be found on the Artists in the Garden Facebook Group, visit www.facebook.com/groups/2809092242725866/ or by contacting Tammy Mills-Thom on 0419 898 112.

By Andrea FERRARI