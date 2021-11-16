Artists selected to kickstart Barrington Coast Art Trail

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE establishment of a self-drive art trail along the Barrington Coast has taken a significant step forward, with a pair of successful concepts chosen to feature on prominent water reservoirs at Barrington and Tea Gardens.

Newcastle-based architectural design firm Curious Practice has been selected to transform a decommissioned water reservoir on Argyle Street, Barrington, with the firm’s bold proposal to fix art to the reservoir helping it stand out from other submissions.



Entitled ‘Undertow’, the design features a field of cicadas and stars studded like rich jewels across the tank’s surface, prompting viewers to consider the complex and concurrent cycles of life.

MidCoast Council’s Manager of Growth, Economic Development and Tourism, Deb Tuckerman, who helped conceptualise the Barrington Coast Art Trail – The Tanks project, said Curious Practice’s concept was unique and took advantage of the fact the reservoir was no longer in service.

“Where most other submissions involved painting a mural on the reservoir, Curious Practice took an approach that was quite literally outside of what we expected,” said Mrs Tuckerman.

“Pleasingly, the concept was created by Curious Practice’s graduate architect, Luke Grey, who grew up in Gloucester and was the dux of Gloucester High School, so there’s a nice local connection there.”

Newcastle-based artist Jordan Lucky of Playstate has been selected to add some colour to two reservoirs on Viney Creek Road at Tea Gardens, with Jordan’s experience painting life-like murals of Australian flora and fauna getting him over the line ahead of a very competitive field of submissions.

Raised in nearby Port Stephens, Jordan has a strong connection to the area and plans to incorporate local plants, animals and indigenous symbols into his final design.

Mrs Tuckerman said the selection panel was very impressed with the quality of submissions received for the project and was looking forward to the creative process getting underway.

“At this stage, it looks like the artists will begin working on the reservoirs early in the new year, with both sites expected to be completed by April 2022,” she said.

“We’re really excited about establishing the Barrington Coast Art Trail and can’t wait to incorporate more public sculptures, murals and art studios into the trail in the future.

“This is something locals and visitors alike are going to enjoy and it’s really going to complement the rich natural assets we already have here on the Barrington Coast.”

The Barrington Coast Art Trail – The Tanks project has been made possible thanks to funding from the NSW Government’s Regional Tourism Bushfire Recovery Grants.