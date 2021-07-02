Arts and craft day for Nambucca Valley kids impacted by natural disasters

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AN arts and craft day is being held in the Nambucca Valley for kids impacted by the bushfire and flooding natural disasters of recent years.

During the school holidays, local children are invited to a Kids Craft And Fun Activity Session on Wednesday 7 July.

A morning session will run from 10.30am to 12.00noon at South Arm Hall, South Arm with an afternoon session running from 1.45pm to 3.15pm at Taylors Arm Hall, Taylors Arm.

Morning and afternoon tea will be provided.

Bring the kids along to engage in a variety of craft activities being facilitated by PCYC Kempsey, and enjoy time with others impacted by the bushfires and or floods, whilst enjoying some yummy food.

RSVP’s are essential for catering and Covid-19 restrictions, please call Alison Laverty on 0418 377 430 or 6568 0243.