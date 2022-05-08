Arts and crafts boost family relationships at Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BOOSTING family relationships across the generations was a theme that blossomed at the recent school holiday activities at Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre.

The volunteers running the program developed an array of activities that were inclusive and included creating gift ideas for Mother’s Day.



“Giving families time out to develop genuine interest, even in the everyday things we do, creates a sense of belonging,” Di Woods, Manager at CHNC, told News Of The Area.

It is important for children to have opportunities to connect with their family, community, culture and environment and in doing so, build their own unique identity.

“Giving them the opportunity to interact with different people outside of their school or family circles builds confidence, resilience and their ability to connect with others, all contributing to leading to healthier and happier relationships.”

Families can develop positive relationships with children by simply being in the moment and spending quality time together.

“Doing things together in a fun and relaxed environment helps develop relationships of care and respect.

“Sometimes it is easy to be distracted by things such as television or phones but giving our children our time and attention without distraction shows them that they are important, and what they are doing and thinking matters to us.”

Di has witnessed these activities become a wonderful opportunity for parents to get to know their children as a person, to open discussions and explore their thoughts, opinions and feelings in an out-of-home environment.

“Allowing children to be creative gives a wonderful opportunity for parents and carers to show acceptance; to notice what they are doing and encourage it without judgment or correction.

“Part of being in the moment with our children allows them the opportunities to take the lead.”

With Mother’s Day upcoming on Sunday 8 May, there was an opportunity for the children to be able to demonstrate and voice their appreciation and love, with all the benefits of providing a variety of ways to express emotion.

“Mother’s Day is celebrated across more than 46 countries of the world – mothers and mother-figures are indispensable,” said Di.

By Andrea FERRARI