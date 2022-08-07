Arts & Culture receive Council grants

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SUCCESS for seven local arts and culture groups, granted funding for specific projects through Council’s latest round of Arts and Cultural Development Grants, will share $40,753.

“Nurturing and supporting local artists of all ages is a privilege and can only help build and strengthen our culturally diverse community,” said Coffs Harbour Mayor Councillor Paul Amos.



Successful recipients will provide a diverse range of offerings to the Coffs Coast.

Successful recipients will provide a diverse range of offerings to the Coffs Coast.

Garlambirla Youth Theatre will present Dawaaalam: a theatrical response to the Coutts Crossing Massacre of 1847.

Madge Hair from the production team told News Of The Area, “Garlambirla Youth Theatre (GYT) began developing this project in July 2020, as our contribution to the ongoing conversation required for representing the truth of Australian history as called for by First Nations in the 2017 Uluru Statement from the Heart and Makarrata, ‘the coming together after a struggle’.

“At that time we conducted many of our protocols to seek permissions from the appropriate Knowledge Holders and custodians, including Janet Layton, Gurehlgam Corporation Elders Group, Grafton Indigenous Intercultural Meeting, Muurrbay Aboriginal Language and Culture Co-operative, Saltwater Freshwater Arts Alliance Aboriginal Corporation and academic Jane Lydon.

“We also consulted with current and former residents of Coutts Crossing and Kangaroo Creek and were taken to the site of the 1847 massacre and shown where Coutts’s residence was.

“The late Uncle Marky Flanders accompanied us on site visits and conducted a smoking ceremony at the site for the victims.

“GYT feels a responsibility to honour the late Uncle Marky Flanders and all the organisations and individuals we consulted with in 2020 by completing our project,” said Madge.

The Coffs Harbour Regional Conservatorium’s successful application will bring the inaugural Coffs Coast Jazz Festival to life in November.

An immersive three-day celebration of jazz, music education, community and collaboration, it will include three live concerts and two educational workshops that will celebrate and promote jazz music and culture.

The Con’s Executive Director, Patrick Brearley told NOTA, “Bringing these exceptional musicians to the Con for the three-day festival will further create a thriving community of music lovers and continues to showcase what is possible on the Coffs Coast.

“To be able to present a second festival in one year at the Con just goes to show how the Coffs Harbour Regional Conservatorium is bringing the best in music education and performances to the region and is continuing to provide outstanding opportunities for audiences, students, and musicians alike.

“The Con’s very own Annabelle Swainston is the Festival Curator and is busy finalising the musicians and finer details,” Patrick said.

The Friends of the North Coast Regional Botanic Gardens’ Artists in the Garden project will use the funding to present its Phase Two program of events.

Directors of James P Gilmour and Tammy Mills-Thom say the grant will greatly benefit and strengthen the scope and quality of the free monthly art event.

“Artists in the Garden Phase One involved artists showing work and the events had a level of camaraderie and support that was everything that Tammy and I had imagined from our idea,” James told NOTA.

“With this funding we can now move on to provide free workshops and much more.

“We are committed to keeping it free for participating artists, and can now take it to the next level, and our plans are big.

“With a photography festival in the plan, and a sculpture walk competition in the mix this grant gives us the ability to make it happen.”

Tammy added, “This grant gives support to local art and artists at a grassroots level, as well as developing connections between artists and the public.

“We thank the City Council for their recognition and support; we are also pleased and proud to be auspiced by the Friends of the Botanic Gardens.

“Art and nature are great companions and the Botanic Garden is the perfect venue,” Tammy said.

GenHealth – headspace Coffs Harbour’s successful Uko Ono Project – Coffs Ukulele Youth Group builds on the 2021 Ukulele Art Attack project.

“We want to give these young people and others in the community the opportunity to enjoy all the benefits of joining a face-to-face ukulele group,” said the headspace project team.

The project will run over eight weeks during Term Four with weekly ukulele sessions held at the Coffs Harbour CWA Hall.

Peer Support Workers from headspace will join the Uko Ono team in supporting students through the process with the aim to develop a repertoire of age-appropriate songs that can be performed in public over the end of year school holidays.

An additional 10 ukuleles will be purchased for participants who don’t already own an instrument.

The project will provide a much-needed safe and engaging space for young people to express themselves creatively.

The importance of creativity and social connection are directly linked to a young person’s overall wellbeing and healthy headspace.

Grant success means Gamumbi Early Childhood Education Centre’s project: Children’s Art Matters – Our Stories, will begin.

It is built upon the understanding the creative arts provide a wonderful medium to promote self-expression, risk-taking, experimentation, collaboration, critical thinking, exploration of new ideas and learning through play.

“We are thrilled to have received this grant, giving us the chance to invite a local artist to share their skills, knowledge and enthusiasm for art,” Kelsi Polo, Early Childhood Teacher at Gamumbi told NOTA.

“We see this as a wonderful opportunity not only for learning different techniques and exploring new mediums, but more importantly to increase children’s love of art and creating, and to build confidence in them that they are all artists.

“Our art studio is a well utilised and loved space at Gamumbi, so we know we will have lots of children eager to participate.”

The ongoing goal at Gamumbi is to support children’s confidence in developing their own individual artistic style and facilitating their passion and appreciation for art.

Integral to this is increasing educators’ knowledge around the importance of the creative arts in early childhood and supporting their capacity to offer meaningful creative experiences here at Gamumbi.

“In order to achieve this, we will invite Jess Miller from The Art Dept into our classroom at Gamumbi to work with small groups of ten children for an hour each week for ten weeks.

“During these classes Jess will explore a variety of creative mediums and artistic techniques and processes with the children.

“Indigenous perspectives will be honoured and respected in a culturally appropriate manner by supporting the children to develop their own visual language to share their stories and narratives (as opposed to culturally appropriating or copying Aboriginal signs, symbols or artworks).

“At the completion of our classes with Jess, the children’s artworks will be exhibited at both Gamumbi and a community venue and include an opening day/night.

“This will highlight to children, families, educators and the broader community that art does, in fact, matter,” said Kelsi.

Sawtell Art Group, collaborating with Bay School of Creative Arts has developed a mentorship program to equip a group of emerging and early career artists with the skills needed to venture into the community, for those who would never otherwise receive it, making them aware of opportunities and instilling a belief in what they are doing.

This new generation of artists will bridge gaps between generations, cultures and other community groups.

Further, the program will be designed so that participants will gain confidence in abilities, be publicly recognised, be exposed to networking opportunities and be provided with a solid and savvy knowledge of the business associated with the arts sector.

“It’s great to be part of a program that mentors emerging artists,” Pene Charles, President of Sawtell Gallery told News Of The Area.

“We are looking forward to hosting an exhibition that will focus on new talent in our region.

“Jeremy Sheehan and Jo Elliott are doing a great job at Bay School of Creative Arts, working on providing practical skills and networks for emerging artists,” she said.

For Woolgoolga Regional Community Gardens the grant win sees the Entrance Mosaic project begin.

“Woolgoolga Regional Community will work with professional artist Pamela Denise to create a stunning central mosaic as part of our new Gate House at the garden’s entrance,” Helen Plummer, Secretary, speaking on behalf of the Management Committee of Woopi Gardens told NOTA.

“This will be a stunning feature of this project and form part of the beginning of our disability friendly pathway leading to the Meeting Place building.

“Pamela will be setting up a Mosaic Studio in the Garden’s covered Meeting Place, open to the public, to run for 10 days.”

“It’s about learning a mosaic technique and materials suitable for an external path and working together on a creative arts project to enhance a shared community space,” said Pamela.

“This is a community art project where locals and members can once again join together to bring the community together for a shared experience.

“Woopi Gardens is looking forward to this amazing collaboration, and very grateful to the Arts Council for the funding,” they said.

By Andrea FERRARI