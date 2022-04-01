Arty Garage Sale at Coffs Showground Gallery

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE first-ever garage sale held by The Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group (CHCAG) is on Sunday, 3 April at the Coffs Harbour Showground Gallery.

CHCAG President Sue Roberts said, “Who doesn’t love a garage sale?



Email us – [email protected]

“There’ll be household items, books, art supplies, canvases, frames, and a whole lot more available on the day,” she told News Of The Area.

“Not only can you grab yourself a bargain, but you’ll also be supporting the group too so they can continue to provide a place for the community to learn, create, share, and enjoy art.

“It’s been postponed twice and is going ahead, come what may, at an all-weather venue.”

It’s also a great occasion to see the CHCAG’s latest exhibition, the ever-popular ‘Fabulous Fakes’, along with a collection of off-the-wall items, including painted plates, saw blades, and glass suncatchers.

This exhibition is on display until May 10, then the gallery will be taken over by art entries for the Coffs Harbour Show from 13 May to 15 May, followed by the ‘What a Wonderful World’ exhibition from 20 May to 6 July.

You might consider becoming a member of the group too.

Membership includes access to all classes, social (casual) painting days, special interest groups (Porcelain Painters, Calligraphy and Printmaking), and workshops at discounted fees.

Every member also has the opportunity to display and sell their works on or off the wall, in any or all of the exhibitions held throughout the year.

These generally run over a six-week period and cover a variety of subjects.

Some of the upcoming shows are: All Creatures Great & Small, Australian Flora & Fauna, The Love of Art, and more.

The Garage Sale commences at 10 am and runs until 1 pm.

Entry is free and there will be a sausage sizzle too.

Want to know more?

Check out the Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group’s website, Facebook page, or contact CHCAG President Sue Roberts on 0428 491 862 or email [email protected].

By Andrea FERRARI