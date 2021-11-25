Ashley Madison say summer loving is an affair on the Coffs Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KICKING off the summer with a bang takes new meaning as Coffs Harbour ranks number one on sexy hotspots for affairs over summer.

Dating company Ashley Madison says that Coffs Harbour is the top city for cheaters in the country over summer.



After two years of lower rankings, Coffs Harbour has regained the notorious number one spot.

However Queenslanders retain the title of being most inclined to cheat, taking out nine of the twenty cities on the list.

The company has learned within the past two years that lockdown has been a catalyst for infidelity, while people have been stuck at home with their spouse.

“Australia has had some of the longest, strictest COVID lockdowns in the world and there’s finally light at the end of the tunnel now,” says Isabella Mise, Ashley Madison’s Senior Director of Communications.

According to the Love Beyond Lockdown Report by Ashley Madison “Couples are engaging in little to no physical intimacy with each other despite increased time at home together, few social or professional encounters – if any – outside the home, and virtually no change to their typically active libido.”

Many Ashley Madison members reported a decrease in attraction to their primary partner and exacerbated annoyance over cohabitation habits since the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Most members cited the lack of sexual activity within their marriage as the reason they stray, with many currently seeking or having sex with someone other than their spouse.

The report showed seventy five percent of couples are having less sex or no sex at all with their spouse, 53 percent are spending more time with their spouse than ever before and 41 percent have become less attracted to their spouse during lockdown.

By Sandra MOON