Ashlyn Louden-Gamble stars in Australian Feature Film Moon Rock For Monday

ASHYLN Louden-Gamble has lived in Port Stephens her whole life, but recently her normal life was flipped on its head when she was cast as the titular character, Monday in the new Australian feature film, Moon Rock For Monday.

The film centres around Monday, a nine-year-old girl who has a terminal illness and becomes fascinated by MoonRock (Uluru), which she believes can heal her.

By a twist of fate, she becomes caught up in a police chance and decides to go on the run, road tripping through the Northern Territory.



Moon Rock For Monday is Ashlyn’s first screen acting job, but Ashlyn is no stranger to the stage having started acting at eight years old.

“I really liked Monday as a character; she is kind and values life and friendship.

“Most people fear dying, but Monday’s biggest fear was not enjoying or living the life she had,” Ashlyn told News Of The Area.

Directed by Kurt Martin, and starring a talented cast including David Field (Mortal Kombat, The Night We Called It A Day, Preacher, The Secret Daughter), Aaron Jeffery (McLeod’s Daughters, Underbelly, X Men Origins: Wolverine) and George Pullar (A Place To Call Home), the film was unlike anything Ashlyn had worked on before.

“All the filming was completed on location, which meant you had to be flexible and ready to deal with weather conditions moving cast, crew and all the equipment about.

“Filming in Coober Pedy was challenging.

“It was a huge effort getting the cast and crew there, and it was so hot, dry and dusty.

“It is such an interesting place though, especially living in underground houses,” said Ashlyn.

Ashlyn believes that the best lesson people can learn from a film such as this is to, “Live in the present- make the most of life and be more accepting of others.”

Moon Rock For Monday is currently showing in select cinemas, and has had remarkable success at various film festivals across the world.

By Tara CAMPBELL